Jul 14, 2020, 3:00 AM

Bushehr province Q1 exports top $1.18 billion

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – More than 5.7 million tons of commodities worth over $1.18 billion were exported from Bushehr province, southern Iran, during the first three months of the current fiscal (March 20 -June 20).

According to Director General of Bushehr Customs Office, Behrouz Qarehbeygi, petrochemicals had the lion’s share of the province’s exports during the three-month period, amounting to 4.2 million tons worth over $1.14 billion.

He noted that butane, propane, polyethylene, methanol, urea, Styrene, butene, raffinate, cement, clinker, base oil, Polystyrene and alkylbenzene, were the major petrochemical products exported from the province.

Gas condensate comes next with 7,000 tons worth $3.7 million, while other commodities shipped from Bushehr ports amounted to 1.3 million tons worth $44 million, Qarebeygi added.

The official said imports via Bushehr customs stood at 196,000 tons worth $218.14 million during the three months to June 20 to register a 17% decline in terms of value compared with the similar period of last year.

