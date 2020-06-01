Over 2mn tons of non-oil goods exported from Shahid Rajaee Port in two months

The Director of Shahid Rajaee Port Special Economic Zone Allah-Morad Afifipour made the remarks in an interview with Fars News Agency and added, “a number of 583 vessels entered into this port in 60 days.”

In this period, 540,000 tons of goods was transshipped at the port and added, “1.7 million tons of various types of oil products was exported from Shahid Rajaee Port, showing a 32 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the 2-month performance of Shahid Rajaee Port Special Economic Zone and added, “in this period, 8,639,920 tons of volume of oil and non-oil products was transported at the port.”

He put the total volume of non-oil products loaded and unloaded at the port in the same period at 4,180,592 tons.

In addition, 4,459,328 tons of various types of oil products was loaded and unloaded at the port in the first two months of the current year [from March 21 to May 20], showing a 10.9 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Afifipour put the export volume of these goods at the largest trade port of the country at 2,247,238 tons.

MA/FNA13990311000889