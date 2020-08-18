Iran to build a giant port along southern coasts

Managing Director of Iran’s Port and Maritime Organization Mohammad Rastad underlined on Monday the strategic position of Mokran coasts, along the Sea of Oman, saying, the new port will be established to increase Iran’s marine traffic in international waters and the oceans.

"Mokran coastline can play a special role in the future of marine exchanges,” Rastad said.

Mokran is a semi-desert coastal strip in the South of Sistan and Baluchestan, in Pakistan and Iran, along the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Noting that the Iranian ports have an aggregate capacity to handle 246 million tons of goods per year, the PMO head said, the figure is projected to rise to 286 million tons by the end of the Sixth Five-Year Development Plan (2017-22).

Rastad added, “PMO plans to build 83 new cargo vessels to join the country’s cargo fleet.”

"One of the major activities of the PMO is that 83 vessels needed in the ports will be built by the domestic manufacturers with an estimated investment of 240 million euros,” he said.

