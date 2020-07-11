Sumar border crossing between Iran-Iraq resumes operation

The border crossing was opened on Saturday for “partial economic exchanges” during a visit by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.
Sumar was closed in early March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
MNA/FNA13990421000644
