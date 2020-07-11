  1. Economy
Jul 11, 2020, 5:21 PM

Sumar border crossing between Iran-Iraq resumes operation

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – The Sumar Border Terminal in Qasr-e Shirin County of Kermanshah province has resumed operation to help facilitate trades between Iran and Iraq.

The border crossing was opened on Saturday for “partial economic exchanges” during a visit by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Sumar was closed in early March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

