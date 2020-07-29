Iran, Turkmenistan emphasize developing economic ties

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), as the great and auspicious festivity of all Muslims in the world, to the government and people of Turkmenistan and added, “development of cooperation and interaction with Turkmenistan is of paramount importance to us.”

The two countries of Iran and Turkmenistan enjoy cultural and historical commonalities and also good neighborhood policies for many years, so that the two countries have always established amicable ties and cooperation with each other, Rouhani added.

Turning to the outbreak of the coronavirus global pandemic, Rouhani said that spread of COVID-19 has decreased trade and economic exchanges between the two countries and expressed hope that the two countries will witness growing trade and economic exchanges in coming months with the cooperation of senior officials of the two countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani assessed measures taken for the removal of transport problems and reestablishing goods exchange between the two countries including setting up a new road bridge in Sarakhs Border and resuming transit activity in line with developing bilateral trade and economic cooperation ‘positive’.

Turkmenistan president, for his part, also congratulated the arrival of Eid al-Adha to his Iranian counterpart, people and development of the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “Feast of Sacrifice is manifestation of humanitarianism, compassion and generosity and it is hoped that this auspicious festivity will bring about peace, stability to all people throughout the world.

Turning to the deep-rooted and historical cooperation between the two countries, he said, “fortunately, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan have so far established very good relations in various economic, political and cultural fields.”

