COVID-19 deaths pass 12,000 in Iran

Speaking in her daily briefing on Wednesday, Health Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that 2,691 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours putting the country’s total infections at 248,379.

She noted that 1,625 of the new cases have been hospitalized.

Lari added that 153 people died of the disease in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths in the country at 12,084.

The spokesperson noted that 3,309 patients are also in critical condition and 209,463 people have so far recovered from the disease.

She also said over 1.87 COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

