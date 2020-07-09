Sanctions should be main focus of Parl.'s legislation

He made the remark in the first virtual meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

"I hope this meeting will be an important step in helping to advance the goals of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly and the solidarity and strengthening of parliamentary cooperation among the members in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and rebuilding the economy of the Asian region in these special circumstances," said Ghalibaf.

"As you know, our world is experiencing a special period of change as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. In these difficult and complex conditions, there are both opportunities for cooperation and threats to governments and nations that go beyond geographical boundaries. Ignoring the dangers and opportunities is the most inappropriate reaction that can be shown in such a situation," he added.

"Under these circumstances, diplomacy and parliamentary cooperation are becoming more important than ever, and parliamentary assemblies have a great responsibility," Ghalibaf noted.

He went on to say, "I believe that using such opportunities should provide clear and unified messages to the international community and nations, as well as governments, through multilateral parliamentary interactions. On the other hand, the negative effects of Corona can be reduced through the empowerment and role-playing of these communities with other influential institutions."

"One of the most important issues affected by the Coronavirus epidemic is economic issues," Parliament Speaker said, adding, "Undoubtedly, the role of member assemblies and how lawmakers interact with such issues is very important. We need to consider and support "parliamentary economic diplomacy" and its role in promoting economic prosperity among members of Asian parliaments."

Ghalibaf stressed, "The main focus of parliamentary legislation in the post-corona era should be to provide and develop legal frameworks, find developmental solutions, facilitate and accelerate economic relations and support bilateral and multilateral agreements, establish supportive and incentive mechanisms, and support the creation of new frameworks, and prevention of any restrictions and illegal sanctions that prevent the expansion of economic relations."

"Since the outbreak of coronavirus, despite pressure from international organizations to lift or reduce US economic sanctions against nations, including Iran, US continued its policy of maximum pressure on Iran," he added.

"US sanctions have somewhat hampered the fight against the coronavirus, and it is imperative that the inhumane act of the United States be strongly condemned in the investigation of the coronavirus epidemic," Ghalibaf stressed.

ZZ/4969808