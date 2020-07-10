Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran to test human phase of corona vaccine in 2 months

The Chancellor of Iran University of Medical Sciences said that the initial laboratory phase of the coronavirus vaccine has been performed and its human test and injection will be performed within the next 2 months.

‌Iran, Austria stress expansion of trade, economic coop.

Iran's new ambassador to Austria Abbas Ardakani met and held talks with the Austrian deputy Minister for Economic and Digital Affairs Michael Sterl on the expansion of trade and commercial relations between the two countries.

Sanctions should be main focus of Parl.'s legislation: Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the main focus of parliamentary legislation in the post-Corona era should be the prevention of oppressive sanctions.

Lying, accusation US foreign policy's key elements: spox.

In reaction to US officials' claims that Iranian vessel carrying weapons to Yemen has been seized, Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman said that lying and accusing are key elements of US foreign policy.

Iran records highest COVID-19 death toll since outbreak

Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran hit a high record on Thursday as 221 new deaths were registered over the past 24 hours, the highest since the virus outbreak in the country.

Police bust over 1.5 tons of narcotics in Kerman

The police forces of Kerman province, in south Iran, have seized a big consignment of narcotics in the province.

People's coop. in controlling corona to be key to success: Rouhani

Iranian President said that people's cooperation for observing protocols was key to success in controlling coronavirus' first wave, adding that restrictions should be applied intelligently, in proportion to causes of outbreaks.

Assad praises Iran-Syria strategic agreement

Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri met and held talks with President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Thursday.

US should be accountable for Gen. Soleimani' assassination: Representative to UN

Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN office in Geneva said that the United States should be held accountable for the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

US plots expectable, but outworn, futile: Mousavi

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi described US plots expectable, but outworn and futile.

Iran futsal maintains 1st in Asia

Iranian futsal team has maintained its first position in Asia, according to the latest report by Futsal World Ranking on Thursday.

1,048 kg of illicit drugs seized in Yazd

The police forces of Yazd province in Iran have seized over 1 ton of illicit drugs in the province in the past 24 hours.

‘Mountain’ to go on screen at YVE Intl. FilmFest.

Iranian short film ‘Mountain’ by Teimour Ghaderi will take part in the 2nd edition of the YVE International Film Festiva in China.

