Jul 7, 2020, 10:30 PM

Ukraine eyes expanding parliamentary coop. with Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Dmytro Oleksandrovych Razumkov said that his country keens on strengthening parliamentary cooperation and interaction with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In his message on Tue., Razumkov congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf for his election as the Iranian Parliament Speaker and said that his country is interested in broadening and enhancing parliamentary cooperation with the Iranian Parliament.

It is hoped that parliamentary cooperation and collaboration between Iran and Ukraine will be expanded, he reiterated.

The text of Razumkov’s message to his Iranian counterpart is read as follows,

On behalf of members of Ukrainian Parliament and myself, I would like to congratulate you on your appointment as Parliament speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

I hope that relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Ukraine will be strengthened and parliamentary cooperation will further be expanded.

I wish evermore success and prosperity for benefit of people of the two countries of Iran and Ukraine.

