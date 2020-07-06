US presence in any region, 'source of insecurity': Ghalibaf

He made the remarks in Tehran on Monday in his meeting with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammed Hamad Saad Alfheyd AL-Hajari and added, “whenever foreign countries, especially Americans, were present in the region, they increased insecurity”

He considered the level of political cooperation between Iran and Qatar “appropriate” and added, “undoubtedly, Saudi Arabia’s imposition of sanctions against Qatar is a wrong decision and this incorrect and unilateralistic behavior has been used by the United States against some countries.”

Ghalibaf emphasized the need for boosting economic cooperation between the two countries and added, “the two countries are expected to pay more attention to joint economic cooperation and opportunities.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the security of the region especially Persian Gulf and added, “undoubtedly, the security of the Persian Gulf region is realized with the collective cooperation of neighboring countries,”

Turning to the significance of cultural interaction and also joint cooperation, he added, “Iran is interested in cooperation of Islamic countries in various cultural fields such as tourism.”

For his part, Qatari envoy to the Islamic Republic of Iran first congratulated him (Ghalibaf) for his election as Iranian Parliament Speaker and expressed his satisfaction with the start of new Parliament in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He emphasized the significance of continuation of bilateral parliamentary ties and termed the relations between Iran and Qatar ‘significant’ in all fields.

In this bilateral talks, the two sidesalso discussed on the issues of mutual concerns.

