Ghalibaf felicitates Turkish parl. speaker on re-election

In his message, the Iranian Parliament speaker emphasized development of parliamentary cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey.

While expressing satisfaction with the growing trend and deepening amicable and friendly relations between the two neighboring and Muslim countries, Ghalibaf stated, “I am confident that the development of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries in various fields will open a bright horizon ahead of bilateral ties.”

In addition, expansion of parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Turkey will lead to lasting peace and security in the region, he stressed.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf wished evermore success to Turkish Parliament speaker and lawmakers as well as prosperity and wellbeing for the government and people of neighboring Turkey.

