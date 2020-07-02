Ghalibaf stresses need to expand coop. with Belarus

In his message sent to Vladimir Andreychenko Speaker of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus on Thu., Iranian Parliament Speaker emphasized the development of bilateral relations with Belarus in various fields.

It is hoped that cooperation between Iran and Belarus will be expanded in line with securing common interests, he added.

While expressing his satisfaction with the friendly and amicable relations between Iran and Belarus, he put special emphasis on continuation of parliamentary talks between the two countries.

In the end, Iranian Parliament speaker wished evermore success for the government and people of Belarus.

