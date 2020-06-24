  1. Politics
Japan eyes strengthening parliamentary coop. with Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – Japanese speakers of House of Representatives and Councilors in separate messages, sent to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, emphasized the readiness of Tokyo for strengthening and broadening parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Speaker of House of Representatives Oshima Tadamori and Speaker of House of Councilors Akiko Santō on Wed. congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf over election as Iranian Parliament Speaker.

The two Japanese speakers stressed the readiness for expanding parliamentary ties between the two countries.

Japanese legislature is composed of two Parliaments: House of Representatives and House of Councilors. House of Representatives is considered as Lower House. In several cases, Japanese Constitution has supremacy over the House of Councilors.

Presently, Japanese Parliament has 480 seats who are elected by the direct vote of citizens for a period of four years.

