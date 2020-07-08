  1. Politics
Parl. Speaker condoles Japan over recent floods

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf expressed condolences over the loss of a number of Japanese citizens in the recent flood in the country.

In a message to Japan’s Speaker of the House of Representatives Tadamori Oshima, Ghalibaf expressed condolences over the loss of lives due to the recent flood and landslide in the country.  

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and the members of the House of Representatives the best of luck,” he added.

Ghalibaf also extended his condolences to Speaker of House of Councilors Akiko Santō and wished those injured in the incident speedy recovery.

Recent floods and landslide in southern Japan have left 51 people dead and 13 other missing.

