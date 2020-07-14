Iranian del. to discuss Flight 752 compensation in Ukraine

He, elsewhere, said that the time is not yet ripe to reach a definite conclusion if the UIA plane was downed over Teheran as a result of a human fault or not.

Kuleba also claimed that there are many questions about the incident requiring the most objective answers.

On January 8, the UIA plane (bill PS752) was unintentionally downed not far from the airport of Teheran.

The incident took the lives of all 167 passengers and nine crewmembers.

Among the victims of the PS752 flight, many were Iranian-Canadians, but there were also victims from Sweden, the United Kingdom, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

Tehran has agreed to compensate the families of the foreign victims of the shot down plane.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand said on June 28 that decoding the black box of the Ukrainian plane will begin on July 20, under the supervision of an Iranian team in France.

