Iran S coasts equipped with underground missile cities: IRGC

IRGC Navy, like its Aerospace Force, has built underground and offshore missile cities containing coast-to-sea missiles, commander of IRGC Navy Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri told Sobh-e Sadeq weekly in an interview published on Sunday.

He went on to say that enemies are aware of these missile silos but that their information is not ‘accurate’. Tangsiri also noted that these cities will be put on display at the discretion of Iranian authorities.

“The IRGC Navy is present everywhere in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, in every place that the enemy would not even think about,” he said. “We are your nightmare,” the admiral warned enemies.

Commander of IRGC Navy Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri

The commander added that the IRGC Navy mobilized 23,000 servicemen and 428 flotillas under ‘Naval Basij’ along 2,200km of southern borders.

“All of our coasts are armed and the underground cities of the Army and the IRGC with various defense utilities have scattered over the entire southern coasts. The coast is fully armed as well.”

The enemies should brace themselves to receive the news of new long-range Iranian missiles and vessels that they could not even imagine, he added.

The IRGC Navy keeps a close watch on every single ship that crosses the Strait of Hormuz, noting that all these ships are under Iran’s fire range.

PHOTO: IRGC's underground ballistic missile production line / February 2019

MAH/TNA 2300243