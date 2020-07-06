Border Guards first defensive stronghold of country: cmdr.

The commander of IRGC Ground Force, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour met and held talks with Commander of the Border Guard of the Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NAJA) Second Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi on Monday.

Emphasizing the need to boost border security in southeastern Iran, General Goudarzi said, “The interaction between the IRGC and the Border Guards in Sistan and Baluchestan region will lead to lasting security of the borders.”

“Border Guards fight against armed terrorist and drug trafficking in the region and ensure the security of the southeastern borders,” he added.

General Pakpour also noted that Border Guards are the first defensive stronghold of the country and they have done well in performing their duties.

He went on to say that constructive cooperation between IRGC and Border Guards can strengthen security in the border areas and step up the fight against terrorism.

