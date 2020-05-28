Over 100 domestically-built speed boats join Iran’s IRGC fleet

112 new-generation speed boats of different classes, designed and manufactured by Iranian experts, joined the IRGC fleet in the waters of southern Hormozgan province on Thursday, in a ceremony attended by top Iranian military officials, including Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, IRGC Chief Major General Hossein Salami, and IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri.

The move comes in line with the plans to boost the Islamic Republic’s offensive power in the strategic Persian Gulf waters.

The vessels enjoy high hydrodynamic and maneuver capabilities in different conditions.

MR/IRN83802563