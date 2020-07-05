Enemies afraid of Iran's increasing power

He made the remarks on Sunday in a local ceremony in Tehran on Sunday and added, “Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to increasing its arms and combat power, monitor any despicable and malicious movement of enemies and defend the sublime values of the Islamic Iran with all its might vigorously.”

He pointed to the recent achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of the defense industry and added, “Ministry of Defense could increase the power and authority of Islamic Iran by producing Bavar-373 air defense system, manufacturing advanced Kosar fighter jet as well as other defense weapons in the air, land, maritime and telecommunications arenas.”

Today, the defense industry of the Islamic Republic of Iran, benefited from its productive and endogenous capacities and potentials, has stood at the satisfactory position, he said, adding, “in addition to providing security for its people, Islamic Iran currently defends the oppressed nations of Palestine, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.”

Despite all threats waged against the country, the Islamic Republic of Iran sends fuel to other countries such as Venezuela which has been sanctioned by the United States, he reiterated.

