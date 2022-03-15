IRGC Navy equipped with new specialized defense equipment

For the first time, intelligent submarines were added to IRGC Naval Combat Organization, marking the beginning of a new chapter of military capability in missions.

High maneuverability, increasing the speed up to 95 knots, the capability of carrying and firing various missiles and rockets are the unique features of IRGC's new defense equipment.

The ceremony was attended by Commander-in-Chief of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein, Commander of IRGC Navy Force Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, and a group of high-ranking commanders and officials of the Armed Forces.

The new achievements added to IRGC's Navy will significantly increase Iran's deterrent capability to counter subterranean threats, Tangsiri said in this ceremony.

He further added that this will mark a new chapter in the military power of IRGC in its naval missions.

The commander reiterated that the Iranian Armed Forces' preparedness has established security and stability in the Persian Gulf region, saying, "Iran has several times sent messages to the Persian Gulf littoral states that this region belongs to the Persian Gulf littoral states and we are capable of establishing security through sympathy among the neighboring states in the region."

Earlier in December, a number of 110 speedboats with high maneuverability, missile launchers, and rocket-launchers, and capability of reconnaissance-intelligence measures joined the IRGC Navy’s Combat Organization.

