Khaf-Herat Railway to go on stream in Unity Week this year

Speaking in a meeting to finalize the inauguration of Khaf-Herat National and International Plan on Wed., held in the presence of senior officials of Iranian Foreign Ministry and Interior Ministry, Amir Mahmoud Ghaffari Deputy Ministry of Roads and Urban Development for Management and Planning Affairs pointed to the strategic significance of this railway both in the region and world and called on responsible officials to cooperate for removing financial barriers facing this giant project.

In addition to being important in terms of domestic freight and passenger transport, Khaf-Herat railway is very important in terms of connecting Afghanistan through the rail network of the Islamic Republic of Iran to free waters and even European countries, he said, adding, “On the other hand, transportation and transit of cargo and goods to Afghanistan and then to East Asian countries is considered very important for Iran.”

With the coordination made in this regard, Khaf-Herat Railway project would come on stream in November in the presence of presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Afghanistan as well as other senior authorities of the two countries.

Khaf-Herat Railway is part of the Iran-Afghanistan rail corridor. The project started in the fiscal year of 2007-2008, connects Iran’s eastern city of Khaf to Afghanistan’s western city of Ghoryan.

