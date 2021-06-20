  1. Economy
Jun 20, 2021, 9:00 PM

1st Iranian medical oxygen tanker arrives in Afghanistan

1st Iranian medical oxygen tanker arrives in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – The first tanker of Iranian liquid medical oxygen arrived in Herat, Afghanistan, on Sunday.

Health officials in Herat province in western Afghanistan announced that the first consignment of Iranian oxygen arrived in Herat to solve the problem of oxygen shortage in the west of the country.

As reported, exports of liquid medical oxygen from Iran to Afghanistan will be continued and by importing oxygen from Iran, the problems of oxygen deficiency for Covid-19 patients will be overcome in Herat and western Afghan provinces.

According to an agreement signed between the two sides, about 3,500 oxygen capsules will be exported from Iran to Afghanistan in the near future.

Under the coronavirus outbreak, Iran could meet a big part of its demand with the help of its knowledge-based companies. The Iranian companies are able to produce different medical equipment, including oxygen-generator systems and oxygen capsules.

HJ/IRN84375707

News Code 175062
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175062/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News