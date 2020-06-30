  1. Economy
Railway to connect Iran, Afghanistan within months: road min.

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) Iranian minister of road Mohammad Eslami announced on Tuesday that Iran and Afghanistan are to get connected through railway within the next few months.

The minister described that the Khaf-Herat railway project will connect the railways of Iran and Afghanistan together.

Completing this section is aimed at accelerating the development of economic relations between the two countries, he added.

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian previously informed that the third section of the Khaf-Herat railway project which connects the rail networks of Iran and Afghanistan will come on stream in the third quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (September 22-December 20).

Khaf-Herat is part of the Iran-Afghanistan rail corridor. The project started in the fiscal year of 2007-2008, connects Iran’s eastern city of Khaf to Afghanistan’s western city of Ghoryan.

The 132-km project is divided into three major sections, 77 kilometers of which is inside Iranian territory and 62 kilometers is in Afghanistan territory.

