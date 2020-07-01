Iran not to tolerate interference in its domestic affairs: Mousavi

"Iranian judiciary system investigates Iranian nationals' cases under a fair framework and based on Iranian regulations," Abbas Mousavi said.

"Mrs. Adelkhah and Mr. Zam have been convicted regarding their conducted crimes," he noted.

The Iranian diplomat rejected the authority of French officials in meddling with cases handled by the Iranian judiciary system.

France on Tuesday accused Iran of holding Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah "only for political aims" after the Iranian judiciary upheld a five-year jail sentence against her.

"We condemn this decision by the Iranian authorities who persist in holding Mrs. Fariba Adelkhah only for political aims, in the absence of any serious evidence or fact," the French foreign ministry claimed in a statement. "We remain determined to secure the release of our compatriot," it added.

In addition, France once again made meddlesome comments over Iran’s internal affairs following a death sentence issued for Ruhollah Zam, the administrator of the Amad News antirevolutionary website and Telegram channel.

France’s Foreign Ministry in a meddlesome comment on Tuesday described the death sentence for Zam as “a serious blow to freedom of expression and press freedom in Iran,” Associated Press reported.

Iran has made it clear that its national law does not recognize the dual citizenship of Iranian citizens.

HJ/