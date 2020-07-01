Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on July 1

Arman-e Melli:
Zarif: US should lift sanctions
Afrab:
Ruhollah Zam sentenced to death
Trump likely to step down from presidential election
Ebtekar:
Security Council unanimity in favor of Iran
Etela'at:
Zarif: Any new restriction by Security Council against fundamental commitments made to Iranian people
COVID-19 human vaccines to be unveiled
Iran:
Zarif to Security Council: Iran’s options to be firm
Javan:
Zarif warns Security Council severely
Mardom Salari:
IRGC cmdr.: Iran has no choice but to become stronger
Hamshahri:
Leaders of Astana Process to hold virtual meeting
Khorasan:
US isolation in Security Council
Kayhan:
Iran tests animal model of COVID-19 successfully
Opposition to extending Iran's arms embargo at Security Council's virtual session
