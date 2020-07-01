Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on July 1

Arman-e Melli:

Zarif: US should lift sanctions

Afrab:

Ruhollah Zam sentenced to death

Trump likely to step down from presidential election

Ebtekar:

Security Council unanimity in favor of Iran

Etela'at:

Zarif: Any new restriction by Security Council against fundamental commitments made to Iranian people

COVID-19 human vaccines to be unveiled

Iran:

Zarif to Security Council: Iran’s options to be firm

Javan:

Zarif warns Security Council severely

Mardom Salari:

IRGC cmdr.: Iran has no choice but to become stronger

Hamshahri:

Leaders of Astana Process to hold virtual meeting

Khorasan:

US isolation in Security Council

Kayhan:

Iran tests animal model of COVID-19 successfully

Opposition to extending Iran's arms embargo at Security Council's virtual session

