Dual national Adelkhah retuned to prison for violating rules

Kazem Gharibabadi reacted to the French foreign ministry's statement on re-incarcerating Iranian-French citizen Fariba Adelkhah, who was arrested in Iran in 2019 and handed a five-year jail term in a fair trial but recently been under house arrest.

Gharibabadi said that she knowingly violated the rules related to her house arrest dozens of times.

According to the Iranian judicial official, "Ms. Adelkhah is a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran and we strongly condemn the meddling of other countries in her judicial process."

Gharibabadi added, "As everybody knows, when a judge, for any reason, allows an inmate to spend his or her jail term at home instead of being in prison with an electronic ankle bracelet, it means that restrictions are placed on where they could go. The prisoner herself was fully aware of these limits and knew that if she violated them, she would be sent back to prison. This is the case with all prisoners."

He also pointed out that Ms. Adelkhah knowingly violated the limits of her house arrest dozens of times despite repeated warnings from the judicial officials, that is why she was returned to prison.

"It is very frustrating that the French authorities with paying no attention to the goodwill of the Iranian judiciary in relation to one of their nationals, and despite being aware of Ms. Adelkhah's violations, intentionally with hasty statements, make baseless and fundamental statements that are totally unacceptable and unjustified to us."

KI/5401076