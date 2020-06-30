  1. Politics
Ruhollah Zam sentenced to death: judiciary spox

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili announced on Tuesday that the death sentence for Ruhollah Zam, the administrator of the counterrevolutionary website Amad News, has been initially upheld.

He explained that 13 of his accusations have been identified as 'Corrupt on Earth', which is a title of capital crimes in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Esmaili added that the sentence has not been finalized yet.

Ruhollah Zam was arrested after a complex intelligence operation and through cooperation with other intelligence services in mid-October, 2019.

Zam, in recent years, had become a tool in the hands of espionage services and anti-Iran bodies and had been publishing false news against the country in a Telegram channel known as ‘Amad News’. 

“Intelligence forces had been keeping a careful watch over Ruhollah Zam’s movements for a long time and he stepped into intelligence trap of IRGC some two years ago; ultimately, we were able to arrest him through cooperation with other intelligence services,” Second Brigadier General Mohammad Tavallaei, a high-ranking military official in IRGC headquarters said at the time.

