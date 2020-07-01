  1. Politics
France repeats meddlesome comments on Iran’s internal affairs

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – France has once again made meddlesome comments over Iran’s internal affairs following a death sentence issued for Ruhollah Zam, the administrator of the Amad News counterrevolutionary website and Telegram channel.

France’s Foreign Ministry in a meddlesome comment on Tuesday described the death sentence for Zam as “a serious blow to freedom of expression and press freedom in Iran,” Associated Press reported.

This is not the first time France interferes in Iran’s domestic affairs, as the country made baseless allegations against the Iranian Judiciary in May following the imprisonment of an Iranian academic, Fariba Adelkhah, which is claimed to have dual citizenship.

Iran has made it clear that its national law does not recognize the dual citizenship of Iranian citizens.

Iran’s Judiciary Spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaeili said Tuesday that Zam has been sentenced to death after being convicted of Efsad-e Fel-Arz (spreading corruption on earth).

The Judiciary’s spokesman noted that the verdict is not final and can be appealed.

Amad News was known for disseminating incriminating content against the Islamic Establishment, insulting the sanctities of Iranian Muslims, and publishing fake news in order to drive a wedge between the Iranian people and government.

Iran arrested Zam in 2019 following a complicated intelligence operation by the IRGC’s Intelligence Organization, which involved deceiving intelligence services of some Western countries especially France, under whose guidance and protection Zam was operating.

