Ruhollah Zam's trial begins

Judge Abolghasem Salavati presides over Zam's court.

Ruhollah Zam was arrested after a complex intelligence operation and through cooperation with other intelligence services in mid-October, 2019.

Zam, in recent years, had become a tool in the hands of espionage services and anti-Iran bodies and had been publishing false news against the country in a Telegram channel known as ‘Amad News’.

“Intelligence forces had been keeping a careful watch over Ruhollah Zam’s movements for a long time and he stepped into intelligence trap of IRGC some two years ago; ultimately, we were able to arrest him through cooperation with other intelligence services,” Second Brigadier General Mohammad Tavallaei, a high-ranking military official in IRGC headquarters said at the time.

MNA/YJC