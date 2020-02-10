  1. Politics
10 February 2020 - 11:45

Ruhollah Zam's trial begins

Ruhollah Zam's trial begins

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – The 15th branch of Islamic Revolutionary Court in Tehran started trial of Ruhollah Zam, the administrator of the counterrevolutionary website Amad News, on Monday morning.

Judge Abolghasem Salavati presides over Zam's court. 

Ruhollah Zam was arrested after a complex intelligence operation and through cooperation with other intelligence services in mid-October, 2019.

Zam, in recent years, had become a tool in the hands of espionage services and anti-Iran bodies and had been publishing false news against the country in a Telegram channel known as ‘Amad News’. 

“Intelligence forces had been keeping a careful watch over Ruhollah Zam’s movements for a long time and he stepped into intelligence trap of IRGC some two years ago; ultimately, we were able to arrest him through cooperation with other intelligence services,” Second Brigadier General Mohammad Tavallaei, a high-ranking military official in IRGC headquarters said at the time.

MNA/YJC

News Code 155481

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News