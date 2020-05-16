Fariba Adelkhah sentenced to 6 years in prison

The Iranian Judiciary has been carefully pursuing the case of Adelkhah within the framework of the country’s fair trial law.

Adelkhah was reportedly arrested in June 2019 on the charge of espionage.

France had urged Iran to release Adelkhah, who also holds French nationality but the Islamic Republic of Iran’s national law does not recognize the dual citizenship of Iranian citizens, and thus Adelkhah is regarded as an Iranian national.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said in October 2019 that interference of the French Foreign Ministry in the case of Iranian nationals is void of any legal basis.

HJ/IRN83789249