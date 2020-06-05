Iran denounces France’s meddling in its judicial processes

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi denounced on Friday the meddlesome remarks made by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian about Iranian prisoner Fariba Adelkhah.

Mousavi underlined that Adelkhah is involved in an independent and fair judicial process, calling on French officials to end their meddlesome remarks in Iran's internal affairs.

He underlined that the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran has full independence as stipulated in the Constitution.

Mousavi said that political pressures and the propaganda campaigns cannot disrupt the implementation of the decree, adding, "We hope that the French authorities will be aware of these issues and end their interference in the internal affairs of our country."

He concluded that Adelkhah had been convicted of a felony and is currently serving his sentence.

The remarks came on the same day that Le Drian once again repeated his country’s meddlesome stance on Iran’s judiciary affairs regarding an Iranian academic.

Adelkhah, a 60-year-old anthropologist and researcher at Sciences Po's Center for International Studies (CERI) in Paris, was reportedly arrested in June 2019 on the charge of espionage.

MR/