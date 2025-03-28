  1. Politics
Iran condemns terrorist attack in Quetta, Pakistan

TEHRAN, Mar. 28 (MNA) – Iran has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta, Pakistan, which resulted in multiple civilian and military casualties.

In an official statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ismail Baghaei denounced the attack as a violation of Islamic principles, international legal norms, and human rights standards.

Expressing solidarity with the victims' families and the Pakistani government and people, Baghaei wished a swift recovery for the injured.

He also reiterated Iran’s firm stance against all forms of terrorism and violent extremism, emphasizing the need for stronger regional and international cooperation to prevent, combat, and bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice.

