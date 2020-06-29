Zionist regime officials urge intl. community to support Trump in sanctioning Iran

Addressing the virtual summit of Christians United for Israel (CUFI) on Sunday, Netanyahu said “I want to thank President Trump for all he has done for Israel. Israel has never had a better friend in the White House."



He added, “Israel’s security has been strengthened immeasurably by President Trump’s bold decision to withdraw from the dangerous nuclear deal with Iran.”



Describing the Iranian nuclear deal as a “farce”, Netanyahu urged other countries to follow in Trump’s footsteps and sanction Iran.



“It’s time for all responsible countries to join the United States and sanction Iran.”



Ahead of the expiring Iranian arms embargo, the Zionists' ambassador to the UN also warned the Security Council on Sunday about the dangers of not renewing Iranian arms embargo set to expire in October.



Danon made some baseless claims about Iran's violations, including transfers of "illicit arms to its proxies in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and recently even to Libya." This weaponry, which is "freely transported throughout the Middle East and used by armed militias and terrorist groups, poses a strategic threat not only to Israel but to the entire region," he claimed.



He, in consequence, accused Iran of violating not only Security Council Resolution 2231 but also of UNSCRs 1701 and 1559.



Danon also called attention to what he considered Iran's additional destabilizing activity in Lebanon.

Danon urged "the international community, and particularly the UNSC, to act swiftly and with great resolve to respond to Iran's violations, by using all means necessary to extend the arms embargo on Iran beyond the current October deadline."

The United Nations Security Council is due to hold the first round of talks on Wednesday on a US proposal to indefinitely extend an arms embargo on Iran, which is currently set to end in October under Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The United States circulated a draft resolution on the measure to the 15-member council on Monday, diplomats said, but council veto-powers Russia and China have already signaled their opposition to the move.

Washington has long argued that the arms embargo on Iran should not be lifted. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, China, Russia, Britain or France to pass.

The US draft would ban the sale, supply, or transfer of arms or related materiel by Iran and prohibits countries from selling, supplying or transferring arms or related materiel unless approved by a Security Council committee.

It requires countries to inspect cargo in their territory if they have reasonable grounds to believe the cargo contains banned items and also calls on countries to inspect vessels on the high seas - with the consent of the flag state - for the same reason.

The United States circulated the draft resolution after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reported to the Security Council earlier this month claiming that cruise missiles used in several attacks on oil facilities and an international airport in Saudi Arabia last year were of “Iranian origin.”

If Washington becomes unsuccessful in extending the arms embargo, it has threatened to trigger at the Security Council a return of all UN sanctions on Iran under the nuclear deal, even though it quit the accord in 2018.

Diplomats say Washington would face a tough, messy battle.

