IAEA lost its independent identity by issuing anti-Iranian resolution

“As members of the IAEA, we signed NPT and due to our commitment to having peaceful nuclear activities, we must have some legal rights,” he told Mehr News Agency on Friday.

He went on to say that based on JCPOA, Iran’s arms embargo must be lifted five years after the signing of the Nuclear Deal and the parties involved must boost their economic ties with the Islamic republic.

Mehmanparast further maintained that after Trump took office, the US pulled out of the JCPOA and indicated that they have no credibility.

“After US withdrawal from JCPOA, Washington sought to exert the greatest pressure on Iran and used various methods to threaten other countries. In fact, the Nuclear Deal is of no benefit to Iran and does not lead to economic progress,” he added.

According to Mehmanparast, the US is working with the IAEA Board of Governors to make fake claims against the Islamic Republic and extend Iran’s arms embargo.

He also noted that the Board of Governors has lost its independent identity and pointed out that the European countries issued an anti-Iranian resolution which indicated injustice against independent countries in the international area.

