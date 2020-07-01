Iran’s Parl. speaker pens letter to heads of intl. assemblies on Israeli occupation

In separate messages sent to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Gabriela Cuevas Barron President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union [IPU], Mohammad Qureshi Nia Secretary General of Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Head of Asian Parliamentary Assembly Mohammad-Reza Majidi and Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Ghalibaf put special emphasis on the firm position of Iranian Parliament to immediately stop the Zionist regime’s occupation, provocative, illegal measures and violating international peace and security as well as supporting inalienable right of the oppressed Palestinian people.

Ghalibaf stated, “based on the fundamental principles of the human rights and goals and principles stipulated in the UN Charter, effective and practical steps should be taken to immediately stop the hostile and expansionist policies of the Zionist regime.”

Zionist regime’s illegal measures are in clear-cut violation of international rules which contradicts the documents approved by the United Nations especially Resolution 2234 of the UNSC, Iranian Parliament speaker reiterated.

