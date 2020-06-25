Arab Parl. ratifies unified strategy against Iran, Turkey

The meeting was held via video conference under Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami, the president of the Arab Parliament.

The unified Arab strategy for dealing with Iran aims to stop all that they call interference by the country in the internal affairs of Arab states, to confront its hostile policies that threaten security and stability in the region, and to prevent the formation of any armed groups or organizations linked to Iran within Arab countries.

The strategy includes measures to stop what they call the Iran's interference in Arab affairs, the most important of which are: preparing a memorandum by the League of Arab States and submitting it to the UNSC on the Iranian hostile policies and interventions in the internal affairs of Arab states; intensifying Arab diplomatic efforts with other countries as well as the regional and international organizations to clarify hostile policies of the Iran that are threatening the security of the Arab states; asking the UNSC to compel Iran to implement the UNSC resolutions regarding the arms embargo on the Houthi , especially Resolution No. 2216, and to commit it to UN Security Council Resolution 2231 regarding its nuclear program; to place “Iran's interventions in internal affairs” of the Arab states as a permanent item on the agenda of the Arab League’s councils meetings with the European Union, the African Union, the Group of Latin American and Caribbean states, and other international and regional organizations.

The unified Arab strategy will deal with Turkey to obligate the Turkish system to the principles of good neighborliness and respect for the sovereignty of the Arab states and the legal systems therein, and to stop all its interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries, and to confront its hostile policies and expansionist ambitions that affect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Arab states, and threaten security, peace, and stability in the Arab region, and strengthening Arab solidarity to counter the threats of the Turkish system to Arab countries.

The two strategies will be reviewed and updated every five years, in proportion to the changes in the political and security environment, and the threats facing any of the Arab countries.

