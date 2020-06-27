Arms embargo has no effect on Iran's defense power: IRGC chief

"Iran is facing a global arms embargo. On the one hand, there is an arms embargo on Iran, on the other hand, the United States and its allies are among Iran's threats," said Major General Hossein Salami, on Saturday while he was paying a visit to the exhibition held by Ground Forces of the IRGC (acronymed as NEZSA in Persian).

"The arms embargo provided an opportunity for Iranian scientists to build defense requirements based on indigenous power," he added.

"The achievements were in various sectors including drones, information technology, electronic warfare, and armor sectors," Salami said, adding, "There is a good variety of ground weapons that cover all the required ground combat systems."

Stating that the arms embargo has no effect on Iran's defense power, he said, "We will see the IRGC's surprise systems in the near future."

The IRGC chief visited the latest achievements of the NEZSA experts, showcased in the exhibition.

