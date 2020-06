Majid Takht-e Ravanchi in a message published in his twitter account wrote, "Yesterday, US briefed #UNSC on the extension of arms embargo on Iran and called for Council's unity."

He went on to write, " @StateDept note on the briefing mentioned NOTHING about the reaction of UNSC members. Perhaps reason was their UNANIMOUS call for full implementation of #JCPOA & UNSCR 2231."

