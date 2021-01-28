Introduction, farewell ceremony of SEO

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – The farewell ceremony of the CEO of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) and the introduction of its new head was held on Wed.

Ali Dehqan Dehnavi was appointed as the new head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO).

Dehqan Dehnavi, who was previously the deputy finance and economic affairs minister, replaced Hassan Qalibaf-Asl.

Having a Ph.D. in economics, the new SEO’s head has been also a board member of Bank Maskan.

The ex-managing director of Securities and Exchange Organization Hassan Ghalibaf-Asl submitted his resignation to the economy minister.

The resignation came days after steep declines in share prices and the inability of the SEO, the stock market regulator, to improve the situation.