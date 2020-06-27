COVID-19 cases surpass 220,000 in Iran

Speaking at her daily presser on Saturday, Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 220,180 with the death toll standing at 10,364.

According to her, 2,928 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 180,661 patients have recovered.

So far, 1,583,542 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 9.9 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passing 497,000 and recoveries amounting to 5.37 million.

