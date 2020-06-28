  1. Politics
COVID-19 restrictions to resume in areas with ‘red’ condition: Rouhani

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani pointed to the possibility of resuming coronavirus-related restriction is some areas of the country.

Speaking in a session of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters on Sunday, Rouhani said that provinces that have cities with ‘red’ condition regarding the spread of the COVID-19 can re-impose restrictions for one week after the ratification of their request by Health Ministry and the HQ, adding that limitations can also be extended if necessary. 

Rouhani went on to say that wearing face masks will be mandatory as of July 5 in crowded areas and indoor places.

This item is being updated... 

