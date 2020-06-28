COVID-19 restrictions to resume in areas with ‘red’ condition: Rouhani

Speaking in a session of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters on Sunday, Rouhani said that provinces that have cities with ‘red’ condition regarding the spread of the COVID-19 can re-impose restrictions for one week after the ratification of their request by Health Ministry and the HQ, adding that limitations can also be extended if necessary.

Rouhani went on to say that wearing face masks will be mandatory as of July 5 in crowded areas and indoor places.

This item is being updated...

