Iran COVID-19 update: 2,489 new infections, 144 deaths in 24 hours

Speaking in her daily briefing, Health Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that 1,406 of the new confirmed cases have been hospitalized. The total number of infections in the country is standing at 222,669, she said.

She also added that 144 people have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours while 2,946 others are in critical condition.

The virus has so far claimed the lives of 10,508 people in the country, the spokesperson said.

She put the number of COVID-19 tests taken across the country at 1,610,869 while noting that 183,301 patients with the disease have recovered.

Lari went on to say that provinces of Khuzestan, Kordestan, West Azarbaijan, Kermanshah, and Hormozgan have a red status while the condition in provinces of Bushehr, Ilam, East Azarbaijan, and Khorasan Razavi is becoming alarming.

