Iran ranks second in plasma therapy: IBTO

Payman Eshghi, the CEO of the Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization, reported over the performances of the organization in the field of collecting the plasma of the COVID-19 patients who are fully recovered in producing drugs for patients who are currently in critical conditions.

“Iran had been the second country after china who started to conduct Convalescent plasma Therapy plan” Eshghi declared, adding that the US falls one step behind Iran due to the fact that it started this program 10 days after Iran.

He went on to say that the COVID19 patients who are recovered from the disease should consider that as time goes on the antibody in their blood will be decreased, stressing that the golden time for plasma donation is one or two months after full recovery.

IBTO is the only legal authority in the country responsible for providing blood products needed by patients.

