  1. World
  2. Europe
Jun 27, 2020, 8:58 AM

COVID-19 death toll hits 496,915 worldwide

COVID-19 death toll hits 496,915 worldwide

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Globally, more than 496,000 have died from coronavirus, while the number of confirmed infections has surpassed 9.9 million and more than 5.3 million people have recovered.

As of Saturday, 9,906,585 cases of coronavirus infections were reported in 213 countries. 496,915 have died, while 5,357,996 have recovered.

Some 127,640 people in the US have been killed by COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and 2,552,956 cases have been confirmed.

Brazil has registered 1,280,054 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 56,109 people have died.

There are now more than 620,794 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 8,781 people have died.

India (509,446), the UK (309,360), Spain (294,985), Peru (272,364), Chile (263,360), and Italy (239,961) are the next countries with the highest number of infections. 

Following that is Iran, with the total infection cases at 217,724, of whom 10,239 have died and 177,852 recovered as of Saturday.

ZZ/

News Code 160208

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News