COVID-19 death toll hits 496,915 worldwide

As of Saturday, 9,906,585 cases of coronavirus infections were reported in 213 countries. 496,915 have died, while 5,357,996 have recovered.

Some 127,640 people in the US have been killed by COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and 2,552,956 cases have been confirmed.

Brazil has registered 1,280,054 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 56,109 people have died.

There are now more than 620,794 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Russia and 8,781 people have died.

India (509,446), the UK (309,360), Spain (294,985), Peru (272,364), Chile (263,360), and Italy (239,961) are the next countries with the highest number of infections.

Following that is Iran, with the total infection cases at 217,724, of whom 10,239 have died and 177,852 recovered as of Saturday.

ZZ/