Iran, Tajikistan swap convicts: dep. justice min.

The swap was done in the presence of the Iranian and Tajik judiciary officials, Abbasi said.

The two sides plan to swap more convicts in the near future, he added.

The Iranian official also informed that Turkmenistan has recently handed over one of Iranian prisoner to Tehran.

Iran has been holding talks with different countries to exchange prisoners.

The exchange and transfer of convicts are justifiable within the framework of the humanitarian policies of Iran.

On May 5, Abbasi informed that Iran handed over 15 Indonesian and one Chinses prisoners to their home countries.

On June 1, Belarus handed over an Iranian prisoner to the Islamic Republic.

Iran has also swapped prisoners with Turkey and Azerbaijan, recently.

