Belarus hands over Iranian prisoner to Islamic Republic

An Iranian convict who has been in jail in Belarusian prisons for some time has been extradited to Tehran, thanks to the negotiations conducted by the Iranian ministries of foreign affairs and justice as well as the cooperation of the Interpol.

He will pass the rest of his sentence in Iran, it added.

According to the justice ministry, 15 other Iranian prisoners will be extradited from Japan, Belarus, and Armenia in the near future.

Iran has been holding talks with different countries to exchange prisoners.

The exchange and transfer of convicts are justifiable within the framework of the humanitarian policies of Iran.

On May 5, Iranian Deputy Justice Minister for Human Rights and International Affairs Mahmoud Abbasi informed that Iran handed over 15 Indonesian and one Chinses prisoners to their home countries.

HJ/IRN83807115