Iran summons Tajik envoy over baseless accusations

Following the broadcast of a so-called documentary series on Tajik state television and fabrication of false and biased accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the country's ambassador to Tehran was summoned by the Central Asian Department of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday afternoon.

Iran’s strong protest was informed to the Tajik envoy over baseless allegations and irresponsible behavior of the Tajik state television.

The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks friendly and brotherly relations with Tajikistan based on mutual respect but the continuation of such behavior by the Tajik government is against the rules of friendly relations and the Tajik government must be aware of the consequences of such behavior.

In this meeting, it was also stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran expects the government of Tajikistan to correct its approach, especially in stopping false propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran on its television.

Tajik ambassador in this meeting stated that he would convey the protest of the Islamic Republic of Iran to his respective government as soon as possible.

It should be noted that this is the second time this week that the Ambassador of Tajikistan has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with this issue and has been notified of the Islamic Republic of Iran's strong protest.

