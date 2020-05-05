  1. Politics
May 5, 2020, 11:00 PM

Iran hands over prisoners to China, Indonesia

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Justice Minister for Human Rights and International Affairs Mahmoud Abbasi informed on Tuesday that Iran has handed over 15 Indonesian and one Chinses prisoners to their home countries.

The prisoners were accused of fuel smuggling in Iran.

As abbasi informed, in return, Iran is negotiating the return of its prisoners from China and Indonesia.

The job has been done thanks to the efforts of the Committee for Transferring Convicts of Iran and by the help of the Iranian Foreign Ministry and Judiciary system.  

Iran has been holding talks with different countries to exchange prisoners.

The exchange and transfer of convicts is justifiable within the framework of the humanitarian policies of Iran.

