30 July 2019 - 18:05

Iran, Turkey swap convicts

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Iran and Turkey exchanged three convicts on Tuesday, an official from Iranian Ministry of Justice said.

Two Iranian convicts were exchanged with one Turkish one, Mahmoud Abbasi said.

As he informed, in near future, Iran and Turkey will establish a joint committee to decide about swap of convicts between the two countries.

