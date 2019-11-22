Azerbaijan extradites 10 prisoners to Iran

Hossein Jalini, an official with the Iranian Embassy in Baku said on Friday that this was the 26th round of the extraditions of convicts between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Azerbaijan Republic which came after the recent visit of President Hassan Rouhani to Baku to attend a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and as a result of the follow-up efforts by the Iranian officials, particularly the diplomats with the Embassy.

According to the Iranian diplomat, the extradition of prisoners is taking place within the framework of a prisoner exchange agreement between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan. He adding that the handed-over Iranian inmates have been imprisoned on different charges between 2011 and 2017.

Noting that most of these prisoners were imprisoned for drug trafficking-related charges in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jalini added that carrying drugs and psychotropic pills is considered a crime in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

KI/IRN83564709